Colts QB Richardson rests sore shoulder on final day of mini-camp

Jun. 6—INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Richardson nodded along with the music, swaying in rhythm with the beat as he warmed up for the final veteran mini-camp practice of the spring Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Just one thing stood out to separate the moment from countless others happening simultaneously across the NFL. The vocals on the rap song blaring from the loud speakers were the Indianapolis Colts quarterback's own stylings.

"Some days it's overwhelming a little bit because I'm a chill guy," Richardson said of hearing his track, "Talk to 2," regularly with his teammates. "Everybody's like, 'Oh, AR, is this you? Is this you?' I'm like, 'Yeah, man.' They're just going to keep playing the songs.

"But I appreciate it, though, that they are recognizing the music, and hopefully I can make some more good music for the team."

Not all was in harmony for the 22-year-old during this week's three-day mini-camp.

After a sharp opening day during which he threw touchdown passes to Josh Downs in 11-on-11 work and rookie Adonai Mitchell in 7-on-7 drills, Richardson was in obvious discomfort Wednesday.

He worked with athletic trainers several times between drills, stretching out his throwing arm with the help of an oversized elastic band. Eyebrows were raised when he sat out the final drill — a two-minute drive led by backup quarterback Joe Flacco.

On Thursday, Richardson took individual reps alongside his fellow quarterbacks and handed the ball off a few times, but he never threw with his right arm.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said there's no cause for alarm.

"Rest assured if we played on Sunday, he'd be starting," Steichen said. "He just had some soreness in his arm, so for precautionary reasons, we just held him out today."

The final practice before training camp lasted only about 30 minutes, and there were no full team 11-on-11 drills.

The brisk session ended when linebacker E.J. Speed hit a dummy on the back of a moving cart to win a challenge featuring non-quarterbacks.

So, even if Richardson was not being held out, he likely would not have seen a great deal of action.

The cause for alarm, of course, is tied to the quarterback's surgically repaired right shoulder.

Richardson suffered a sprained AC joint during the first half of a Week 5 win against the Tennessee Titans and underwent surgery in October, ending his rookie season.

He advanced quickly through the recovery timeline and was a full-go for two weeks of offseason training activities prior to this week's mini-camp.

Reports from his coaches and teammates were glowing, with several commenting there was no sign Richardson was recovering from any procedure.

Thursday was the only day he was shut down during 12 offseason practices, and Richardson repeatedly brushed off any concerns.

"I've been dealing with soreness since I started throwing (this spring) — just my shoulder, but it's hard," he said. "I'm listening to the trainers that told me, 'No, you've got to sit out for a day.' I don't want to sit out, but it's part of the health journey. So I'm just rocking with them and just listening."

Richardson's impatience was evident at points in the short practice.

He often performed a shadow drop back while other quarterbacks were throwing the ball and mimicked his own throwing motion without releasing the football.

Richardson's been pushing to do as much as he can as early as he can throughout the rehab process, but his primary goal has been starting Week 1 of the regular season and remaining healthy throughout the campaign.

He said Wednesday's soreness and Thursday's inactivity did not constitute a setback in his recovery.

"Nothing to worry about, dealt with this before," Richardson said. "Normally, I just ice up and just go back at it again, but they said there's no need to try to rush out there for the last day when we've got the season coming up."

Doctors checked the shoulder Thursday morning and determined there were no long-term issues.

Richardson said he doesn't plan to alter the remainder of his offseason routine, and he's looking forward to throwing with his teammates during a players-only gathering at a site to be determined prior to the start of training camp in late July.

Steichen confirmed the team will continue monitoring Richardson's shoulder with the goal of having the quarterback at full strength when it counts.

"We'll have a plan for him," Steichen said. "We've talked about it. We'll continue to talk about it here the next couple days with him being away for the next couple weeks. He'll have a plan going forward this summer so he'll be ready to roll for training camp."

Throwing shoulders for first-round quarterbacks remain a tricky subject around the franchise following the sudden retirement of former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck in 2019.

Richardson's aware of the unease in the fan base because of that saga, but it won't affect the way he approaches his own rehab.

He's also well aware of the responsibility the starting quarterback has to the franchise.

Honoring that is his primary focus.

"I'm just working," Richardson said. "I don't necessarily look at it every day as to get praised. I just try to be my best every day for the team, be the best version of myself for my teammates.

"Even if that is sitting out a day, even when I don't want to, just putting the team — the best interest of the team — at mind and not necessarily focusing on myself and what I want."