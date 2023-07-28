Colts' QB Richardson making 'big plays' at training camp
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen discusses quarterback Anthony Richardson's big plays at training camp.
While Richardson learns the ropes of an NFL offense, coaches are encouraging the highly touted rookie QB to use his creativity and athleticism.
Jonathan Taylor's agent went after Irsay for speaking out about the NFL's running back situation.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon highlights a quartet of NFL squads that could provide great production if fantasy managers play their cards right.
Witherspoon is the last first-rounder to agree to a deal.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares some key wide receiver notes to know as we hurtle toward the heart of draft season.
Even if James retires with another team, the Lakers will still retire his jersey.
This is the year that many of the big fights are finally being put together, and the biggest week of 2023 concludes on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when unbeatens Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. meet for the undisputed welterweight title.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Poirier has surged to a -150 favorite at BetMGM, while Gaethje is the underdog for the fourth time in his last five fights.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down all the latest from NFL training camps.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
South Africa had a 2-0 lead in the second half, but had to settle for a draw.
Colts owner Jim Irsay recently called running back contract complaints "inappropriate."
Keira Walsh was England's conductor, a FIFA Player of the Year nominee. Now she's the fourth England star to suffer a serious knee injury this season.
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski say goodbye to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast as we know it with a recap of Yahoo’s own fantasy mock draft as well as news and notes from around the league.
Martin is one of the best guards in the NFL and wants to be paid like it. A league source suggested to Yahoo Sports that the Rams might hold the answer.
The Pac-12 is now down to nine members following the departure of Colorado to the Big 12.
Barkley signed a one-year deal with extra incentives to return to the Giants.
The Big 12 has a media rights deal and the Pac-12 does not, and the Pac-12’s lack of progress in that area was just too much to withstand for Colorado.
Contreras is day-to-day with a scalp laceration after taking a backswing to the head.