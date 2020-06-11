Colts QB Philip Rivers annoyed by talk he 'couldn't play anymore'

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers admitted he was "aggravated" by criticism of his performances for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019.

Rivers, 38, signed a one-year deal with the Colts in March after entering free agency when he left the Chargers, where he had started every game since 2005.

The eight-time Pro Bowler is now determined to prove he can still cut it the coming season, having revealed he was well aware of suggestions he was past his best last year.

Rivers, who threw for 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, acknowledged he made "some very costly mistakes" but insisted there was also "so much good" as the Chargers finished with a 5-11 record.

"At times what may have aggravated me a little bit last year was [critics saying] that I couldn't play anymore," the veteran told reporters.

"When you heard that, it bothered me, because I wanted to go, 'Shoot, let's go turn on the tape and watch all the good things.'

"There were some bad plays, certainly some throws I want back and certainly some very costly mistakes. I own up to all those.

"There was so much good and I had some throws last year that were probably as good as I've had my whole career.

"I knew, so I didn't feel like I had to sell that to anyone. But at the same time, it did aggravate you little bit.

"I think it's okay to be aware [of criticism]. I'm one of those guys that likes to be aware."