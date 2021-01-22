Who is Colts QB Jacob Eason?

Breaking News:

Sam Sinclair
·7 min read
Who is Jacob Eason? The 6’6″ 230-pound quarterback out of Washington has been a hot topic for Indianapolis Colts fans since being drafted last year in the fourth round.

This article’s purpose was to bring a full player profile on the young quarterback out of Washington and now with the recent news of Philip Rivers retiring, now would be the best time to learn everything about Eason, given the slight chance he could be the Week 1 starter in 2021.

In this player profile, there will be information about his high school career, his time in college, his transfer from Georgia to Washington, the rumors about his character issues, everything to do with the draft, some of his strengths and weaknesses, and the odd situation he is in with the Colts.

High School

As a senior at Lake Stevens (Wash) high school, Eason played 13 games, and in those games he completed 69.5% of his passes for 3,585 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions. He would lead his school to a 12-1 record before losing in the state semi-finals. Coming out of high school Eason was rated as the best pro-style QB, and best overall player in the 2016 recruiting class according to Rivals.com. Eason was also a five-star recruit on other websites including 247Sports, and Scout.com. Other notable players in the 2016 recruiting class include A.J. Brown, Brian Burns, Miles Sanders, Jeffery Simmons, and Nick Bosa. In high school, Eason had offers from Florida, Miami, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Georgia. He would commit to Georgia in 2014.

College Career

As a true freshman, Eason would beat out senior Greyson Lambert to earn the starting job. In 12 games, Eason completed 55% of his passes for 2,430 yards, 16 TDs and 8 INTs. Then everything went down for Eason. First game his sophomore year Eason would tear his ACL on a hit while scrambling out of bounds. Freshman Jake Fromm would take over and lead Georgia to the National Championship game As his junior year started, Eason lost the battle for the starting spot to Fromm, and soon announced he was entering the transfer portal. He would transfer back to Washington and sit out 2018 for transfer rules. After sitting out a season, Eason would take over as the starting QB for the Washington Huskies, he would go on to complete 64% of his passes for 3,132 pass yards, 23 TDs, and 8 INTs. The Huskies would finish 8-5 on the season with a bowl win over No. 19 Boise State.

2020 NFL draft

After the 2019 season, Eason would declare for the NFL Draft. Going into the draft process, Eason was projected to be a fringe first-round pick by most draft experts. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Washington canceled their pro day. Instead of sitting back and not doing anything, Eason went out and filmed his own pro day. In an interview a few days later, Reich was quoted saying he watched a player's pro day on YouTube after the player reached out to him. Reich loved what he saw on the pro day. During the scouting process, a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen surfaced that Eason has "accountability issues" and "character issues."Mortensen learned from his sources that Eason would come into a room and acted like he owned the place. Whether or not these reports are completely true, Eason would fall all the way to the fourth round to Indianapolis. He would be the sixth QB taken in the draft. Well-respected scouter for NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah said this when the Colts selected Eason in the fourth round, "And you talk about traits -- the size and arm-strength of Eason are at an elite level. You can put his top-15 throws from his college career against anybody. He can reach any blade of grass on the field with his arm strength.”

Character Concerns

While Chris Mortensen is highly respected as a reporter for ESPN, there are a lot more articles than not that say the report could be false, that Eason doesn't have character issues. Ed Dodds and Brian Decker are well-known from Indianapolis fans as the 'character' guys. When the Colts have questions about a player's character, Dodds and Decker meet with the player, and if Indianapolis selects that player in the draft, then that player passed their exam. During the offseason, Dodds and Decker spent a lot of time with Eason evaluating his character. For the Colts to draft Eason period should show they believe those 'character issues' might not be true. Ballard also said during his post-draft press conference that the character issues pinned on Eason in the report were "a little unfair."

Why He Left Georgia

As a true freshman, Eason came in and won the starting job. A lot of Georgia fans believed Eason could be the savior for Georgia football, and after a solid freshman season, it looked to be heading that way. Then his sophomore season, Eason tore his ACL and Jake Fromm took over. Once he was ready to return for his junior year Fromm won-out the job from Eason. What a lot of people don't know is, Georgia was ready to give Fromm the job as soon as they could because they believed he fit the offense they wanted to run better than Eason. So Georgia was left with a decision, start the kid from Washington, or go with the kid whose family has deep Georgia ties. They went with the latter. Georgia also started Fromm over highly-touted Justin Fields, who will be more than likely the number one or two pick in this year's draft.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Now the backstory on Eason is nice, but all that matters to Indianapolis fans, and the team is if he can be the long-term answer at quarterback. So let's look at some strengths and weaknesses of Eason's game. Strengths The NFL size on Eason is apparent, 6'6 and 230 pounds. He also has a lively arm, Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network described his arm as an "absolute cannon". Crabbs and others at the Draft Network really liked Eason's ball placement as well. He's not necessarily 'accurate' like a Drew Brees, but has good ball placement like a Philip Rivers. You can check out this thread of videos on some of Eason's best throws in college. Weaknesses Some weaknesses of Eason's do cause for concern. Most draft experts at the Draft Network cite Eason's footwork as an issue, and I'd tend to agree with that. But, Eason has mentioned during the season that he has been working on his footwork after practice. As with majority of other college prospects, getting through a progression or going through multiple reads is an issue, and that has been an issue with Eason in college. Ballard said in his end-of-season exit interview that Eason would go through the gameplan during the pre-game workouts, and would simulate going through multiple reads.

Is He The Guy?

The question that will loom over the Colts for the next year or two, "Is Eason the guy?" One problem that hurts Indianapolis in their evaluation is Eason didn't have a regular rookie offseason. No OTA's, rookie minicamp, minicamp or preseason, and with him being third on the depth chart, he got little to no training camp and practice reps during the season. While it's harsh to think that this offseason could make or break Eason's NFL career, he did say he's going to prepare this offseason as if he has a chance to be the starter. Ballard can't say if Eason is even worth being the backup, and rightfully so since nobody has seen Eason take a real NFL snap. The development of Eason this offseason will go a very, very long way in how the Colts will make moves at quarterback this offseason. Whatever Indianapolis does this offseason at the position, it will be interesting to see what development, if any, Eason will make going into his first real offseason, an offseason where he could answer the big question, "Is Eason the franchise QB?" with an emphatic, "Yes!"

