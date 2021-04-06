Colts new QB coach talks getting the best out of Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts made a few changes to the coaching staff this season after some assistants took jobs elsewhere, and that includes adding new quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich.

While Milanovich will be getting his feet under him back in the NFL from the CFL, he will also be a part of the group that will look to get the best out of new quarterback Carson Wentz, a task that is far from a guarantee.

With Wentz, Milanovich feels once he understands the quarterback from a personal level is when they can get the real work done.

“Honestly, I think that will be a work in progress as I get to know him. From other than what I see on film, just working with him – what is he like in individual? What concepts does he like? What throws does he like? What drops?” Milanovich told reporters at the endof March. “All those things will take me a little bit of time that hopefully Frank (Reich) and Press (Taylor) have an idea on now, but I don’t really have a straight-up answer for that until I get to know the player a little bit better.”

The Wentz project is what will determine the Colts’ fate over the next two years. Since Wentz is guaranteed no money following the 2022 season, this is essentially a two-year trial run to see if they can get him back to a high-caliber quarterback.

Milanovich feels that the 2020 season stands out both from Wentz’s lackluster performance but also with the supporting cast the Eagles put on the field.

“Well, I mean there are a lot of factors, really. You get into protection, you get into technique, you get into the injuries that they had – speaking obviously in 2020,” Milanovich said. “The four years prior to that, things were just different for him in terms of all those things I just mentioned. He was probably a little technically better and they were probably a little better in all the positions as well.”

Fixing Wentz will be no easy task. The Colts will have their hands full and the next two seasons are riding on the objective of getting him right.

That work is expected to begin later this month when the team gets together for the first time this offseason for offseason workouts.

