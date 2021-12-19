Why Colts QB Carson Wentz got so angry: Don't mess with a 'man's ability to reproduce'

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz is not the type of quarterback to get into another player’s face.

Definitely not the type of player to come back out onto the field after the next play in full fury.

But Wentz felt the New England defense crossed a line after a Deatrich Wise sack in the third quarter of Saturday night’s monumental 27-17 win, and he got in the face of Patriots star pass rusher Matthew Judon immediately after the play, so angry that his teammates held him back.

A Fox59 replay of the play’s aftermath showed Judon pushing and shoving Wentz in the head and neck area while the quarterback was still on the ground, but that wasn’t the reason why Wentz was so angry.

“Don’t need to go into specifics, obviously, but when a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and there’s some other extracurriculars, guys’ hands need to be at their sides,” Wentz said. “Let’s just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up.”

Wentz, who apologized early this season after throwing his helmet to the sidelines in frustration after suffering a badly sprained ankle that knocked him out of the Rams game, came back out on the field after the next play, a missed field goal, and had to be pulled back again.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that fired up on the football field,” Wentz said.

“It takes a lot to make Carson upset,” left guard Quenton Nelson said. “We have Carson’s back.”

For his part, Judon deflected a question about the altercation after the game.

"I don't know,” Judon said. “Leave it out on the field. Carson's a good guy. He got mad about something, who knows, and I guess that anger was directed towards me."

Wentz’s dust-up with Judon was indicative of a game that often went beyond the whistle, finally reaching a breaking point when Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. were ejected after Dugger ripped off Pittman Jr.’s helmet and delivered a blow to his head late in the game.

The Colts-Patriots rivalry has mostly been dormant the last couple of years — this was the first meeting between the two teams since 2018 — but the rivalry clearly still has some venom.

“There was a lot of chippiness,” Nelson said.

And a few plays that the Colts felt went too far.

