Colts QB Carson Wentz says he'll play vs. Jaguars even if he misses birth of second child

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz is both preparing for the Jacksonville Jaguars this week and preparing for his family to get bigger.

His wife, Madison, is expecting the birth of their second child, and according to Wentz, the family is so close to the due date that he’s on baby watch.

Wentz has a daughter, Hadley, and he posted on Instagram in July that the new baby will also be a girl.

“I talked to Coach about it early this week, I could get a call at any point here,” Wentz said. “We’re excited. We’re excited as a family.”

Wentz says he’s not in danger of missing Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

The couple discussed what Wentz would do if the baby is born at the same time as Sunday’s game, and the quarterback says they’re both on board with Wentz starting.

“If it comes down to the game, I told my wife ‘I’m playing, and then I’ll come see you at the hospital afterwards,’” Wentz said. “She knew that. She’s been great. … I think God will time it up the way it’s supposed to be timed.”

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) smiles while walking on the sideline Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner hasn’t been in the same boat as Wentz, but he thinks his wife would have the same attitude if the couple had a baby due the same week as a game.

“My wife would probably be telling me to go play,” Buckner said. “It just shows the type of mentality that Carson has, it’s all about the team, he’s going to do whatever it takes to be out there Sunday.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Carson Wentz says he'll play Sunday even if he misses child's birth