Colts QB Carson Wentz placed on the COVID-19 list, Sam Ehlinger in line to start

COVID-19 has been on an absolute rampage through the NFL. Players are missing games left and right, the latest to join the NFL’s COVID-19 list is Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger is in line to start for the Colts if Wentz can not go against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. With two games left in the regular season, the Colts are looking to secure a spot in the postseason.

With Carson Wentz out Sunday, Indy’s playoff hopes now figure to rest with QB Sam Ehlinger. https://t.co/Kap2JlIZk9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

Despite missing a few weeks due to a knee injury, Ehlinger won the backup job over Jacob Eason after a good training camp and a couple of solid preseason performances.

During his four seasons at Texas, Ehlinger played in 46 games tallying over 11,000 passing yards and 127 total touchdowns.

Ehlinger would be the first former Longhorn quarterback to start an NFL game in his rookie season since Colt McCoy in 2010.

