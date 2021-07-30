Colts QB Carson Wentz misses practice with foot injury, reportedly out indefinitely

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz missed practice on Friday due to a foot injury. And according to ESPN, Wentz is out “indefinitely.”

Wentz, in his first year with the Colts following a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, hurt the foot during Thursday’s practice and did not participate on Friday.

Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady told reporters Friday that Wentz “felt a twinge” in his foot when he planted to throw a pass. The team doctors are in the process of evaluating the injury and “how bad it is,” Brady said.

"We’re still evaluating what the next move is, and how bad it is, and then we’ll go from there.



He got hurt during the team period when he went out, planted to go throw and he just felt a twinge in his foot … It was not stepped on." — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) July 30, 2021

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo tweeted that he is “not sensing major alarms” from the Colts here with respect to Wentz’s injury.

“My understanding is the hope and the belief right now is that it’s just minor. That being said, they are going through the process of evaluating it,” Garafolo said on NFL Network.

With Wentz sidelined, Jacob Eason took first-team reps for the Colts in Friday’s practice with rookie Sam Ehlinger working with the second team.

Why Eagles will monitor Wentz's injury

Wentz showed flashes of brilliance during his time with the Eagles after the franchise traded up to select him No. 2 overall in the 2016 draft. However, Wentz has struggled with injuries throughout his career and struggled mightily during the 2020 season.

Wentz was benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts late in the 2020 season and was later traded during the offseason. In Indianapolis, Wentz reunited with Frank Reich, the former Eagles offensive coordinator who is entering his fourth season as the Colts’ head coach.

In exchange for Wentz, the Eagles acquired a third-round pick in the 2021 draft and a conditional second-round pick in the 2022 draft. If Wentz plays at least 75% of the snaps or plays at least 70% of the snaps for the Colts and the Colts make the playoffs, that 2022 pick turns into a first-rounder for the Eagles.

The Eagles obviously want that pick to be in the first round, so it's a situation they will also be monitoring.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

