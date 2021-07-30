Colts QB Carson Wentz misses practice with foot injury

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is being held out of the team’s third practice of training camp due to a foot injury, according to the team.

Wentz had participated in the first two practices of training camp, but he sat out the team’s final drill, giving way to Jacob Eason for the entirety of the final drill. Wentz did not leave the field before the end of practice.

Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said doctors are still evaluating “what the next move is and how bad it is.” Wentz feeling “twinge” in his foot, according to Brady.

Indianapolis is also missing Quenton Nelson, T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle on the third day of camp, but those three players are merely being given rest days.

Wentz dealt with injuries throughout his career in Philadelphia.

The quarterback suffered a broken wrist in college in 2015 and had a rib injury in 2016, though he didn't miss any games. Wentz tore his anterior cruciate ligament in 2017, missing the final 3 games of the regular season and the team's run to the Super Bowl. He missed the first two games of 2018 with another knee injury, then the final three games with a back injury. Wentz also suffered a concussion in a playoff game after the 2019 season.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) at the start of practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Thursday, July 29, 2021, on the second full day of workouts of this summer's Colts training camp.

The trade compensation for Wentz is tied to his playing time. If he plays at least 75% of the Colts' snaps, or 70% and the team makes the playoffs, the 2022 second-rounder becomes a first-round pick.

