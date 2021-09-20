Colts QB Carson Wentz has 2 sprained ankles, might miss Sunday's game vs. Titans

You don't see this on an NFL injury report every day.

Carson Wentz has two sprained ankles. Yes, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback managed to injure both of his ankles in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and might miss next week's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Head coach Frank Reich revealed the news to reporters on Monday.

So how exactly did Wentz suffer not one, but two ankle injuries? He didn't do it jumping off a ledge. No, you can credit Aaron Donald. Because, of course the NFL's most ferocious defender inflicted such a unique injury.

Wentz left Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams late in the fourth quarter after being run down by Donald. Facing third-and-5 at the Rams 17-yard line, Wentz faced pressure on a shotgun snap. He attempted to scramble to his left, where Donald rolled him up from behind as he released an incomplete pass.

Carson Wentz didn't play Sunday after this Aaron Donald hit. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Jacob Eason took over at quarterback for the next Indianapolis possession, and the Colts later revealed that Wentz had sustained an ankle sprain. As in singular. One sprained ankle.

Reich's revelation of two ankle sprains on Monday was news. We're not sure how Wentz is getting around. Crutches don't sound like an option. Reich's not sure of his status for next week but is holding out hope that he can play.

"I know Carson has a tremendous threshold for pain," Reich said, per The Athletic's Zak Keefer. "My history with Carson. He's an incredibly fast healer. If there's any chance he can play with these, he'll play."