Colts QB Carson Wentz expected to play in NFL Week 1

Good news for Eagles: After wild offseason, Wentz ready for Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s been a crazy offseason for Carson Wentz, but the former Eagles quarterback will be ready for Week 1.

That’s good news for the Colts and the Eagles.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters in Indianapolis on Wednesday morning that Wentz will be a full participant in practice, signaling that Wentz will be ready for the Colts’ opener.

Carson Wentz will be a full participant in practice today, Eric Fisher will be limited. Quenton Nelson (back) and Xavier Rhodes will be out for Colts. — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) September 8, 2021

The Eagles traded Wentz this spring and the biggest piece of the return was a second-round pick that can turn into a first if he hits a playing time threshold. That mark has been in doubt plenty this summer.

First, Wentz suffered a foot injury in practice early in training camp and needed surgery.

And then when Wentz was just ready to return to practice on Aug. 30, he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as his vaccination status has become a major talking point in Indianapolis.

Despite all that, it looks like Wentz will be ready to play on Sunday against the Seahawks as long as he gets through the rest of this week without incident.

If one of these two things happen, that second-rounder from the Colts will turn into a first:

• Wentz plays 75% of the Colts’ offensive snaps in 2021

• Wentz plays 70% of the offensive snaps in 2021 and the Colts make the playoffs