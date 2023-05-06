Colts' new QB Anthony Richardson settling in

Chris Ballard didn't want to see Anthony Richardson be a superstar on another team.
The Colts owner wants to see his QB on the field soon.
Here are the issues with ESPN's draft facsimile of win probability, which hogged some of the conversation surrounding Will Levis' slide.
The lead-up to NFL Draft is full of half truths.
Jalen Carter will attend the 2023 NFL Draft despite an arrest and a poor pro day performance.
Chloe's Dream and Freezing Point were euthanized after sustaining an injuries during undercard races.
Jimmy Butler sustained the injury in a Game 1 win over the Knicks.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Miami Grand Prix in 2023.
Everything you need to know to watch or stream the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
Willson Contreras hasn't started a game in the outfield since 2019.
Sha'Carri Richardson now has more sub-10.80 finishes than Flo-Jo.
The Kentucky Derby favorite was scratched just hours before post time.
"If Andy’s the guy to start the season, and he’s the starter right now heading into the season, then he’ll be the guy."
Here are three questions top of mind with the series tied at one.
The Suns are back in this thing.
Thorne has been Michigan State's starter for the past two seasons and put his name in the transfer portal on Monday.
While Red Bull has no peer in the F1 field right now, there are plenty of storylines to watch for behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Belal Muhammad added a bit of trash talking to his game as he taunted fans at the UFC 288 news conference. He hopes to win impressively Saturday at UFC 288 and earn a title shot.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to an intermediate track for the first time in nearly two months as it visits Kansas Speedway this weekend.
Multiple scandals were alerted by legal sportsbook operators or commissions.