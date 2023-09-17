Colts QB Anthony Richardson ruled out in Week 2 due to concussion

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson looks on before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Sept. 10, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left Sunday's contest against the Houston Texans due to a concussion.

Richardson, who ran in two touchdowns in the first quarter, left the game before halftime. He was evaluated in the blue tent on the sideline before being taken to the locker room for further testing. Richardson was downgraded to out shortly after going to the locker room, and the Colts announced he suffered a concussion.

Gardner Minshew came on in relief of Richardson and led the Colts to a touchdown drive in the second quarter.

Prior to leaving the game, Richardson was the leading fantasy scorer in Week 2. Thanks to his two rushing touchdowns, Richardson had 17.75 points before leaving the game.

Richardson will need to pass the league's concussion protocol in order to be able to play in the Colts' Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

