Colts QB Anthony Richardson returns to practice Tuesday

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson returned to practice Tuesday after missing Monday’s practice due to a nasal septum procedure.

It was expected that Richardson wouldn’t miss a lot of time at all, and the expectation was that the No. 4 overall pick would return for Tuesday’s practice as long as he was cleared.

That was the case, and Richardson was able to suit up for the team’s very first fully-padded practice Tuesday at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

Anthony Richardson is now here. Helmet on, taking snaps. Looks good to go for today. https://t.co/um3uAFUFo7 — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 1, 2023

Richardson has had a strong start to camp thus far and has been competing with veteran Gardner Minshew for the starting quarterback role, splitting first-team reps through the first week of practice.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire