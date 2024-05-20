Colts QB Anthony Richardson named ‘way-too-early’ top 10 MVP candidate

With the full 2024 NFL schedule having been released, NFL.com’s Nick Shook took a deep dive into and emerged with his top-10 ‘way-too-early’ MVP candidates at the quarterback position. And on that list was the Colts’ Anthony Richardson.

Richardson clocked in at No. 7 on the list, behind Buffalo’s Josh Allen and ahead of Detroit’s Jared Goff. Here is what Shook had to say about Richardson:

“Here’s where it gets fun. Remember Richardson? You know, the pillar of a human with freakish athleticism who carried question marks into the 2023 draft, then promptly dunked on them in his first month of play? I sure do. Richardson’s abrupt end to his rookie season may have made you forget about him, but I’m gearing up for a big year for the kid, who is playing for the right coach in Shane Steichen and has the chance to team up with rookie receiver Adonai Mitchell for plenty of alley-oops on the haters. Yes, I’m putting my stock in Richardson, Mitchell and the Colts, who also locked up the team’s No. 1 receiver in Michael Pittman Jr. And if I profit, you’ll hear Richardson mentioned among the top players in the league at his position.”

Shook’s top five included Patrick Mahomes at No. 1, followed by Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, CJ Stroud, and Tua Tagovailoa.

The Colts’ ceiling as an offense, and therefore a collective team in 2024, is going to be determined by Richardson’s level of play. However, he won’t have to do it all himself either.

Around Richardson will be an offensive line unit that returns all five starters from a group that ranked top 10 in yards per rush and pressure rate during the 2023 season.

At receiver, Adonai Mitchell brings added playmaking to the offense, able to impact all levels of the field and joins Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs. At running back, is a healthy Jonathan Taylor, with a strong running game can be a quarterback’s best friend.

This will also be Shane Steichen’s second season at the helm, so rather than installing the playbook this offseason, the Colts are building off of what was established last season. It is oftentimes in Year 2 of a system that we see a unit take a big step forward.

The recipe for a successful season for the Colts offense and Richardson is certainly there. However, not to be forgotten is that Richardson is still a relatively inexperienced player, seeing action in only four games as a rookie.

While there were plenty of flashes, both in the passing game and as a ball carrier, there still may be some growing pains this season for Richardson as he continues to get his feet wet.

The success of the Colts’ offense and the success of Richardson will go hand-in-hand. If the Colts are a playoff team, then there’s the chance we hear Richardson’s name come up in MVP conversations. On the flip side, if Richardson is in those MVP talks, then you can bet the Colts are well within playoff contention.

