Colts QB Anthony Richardson likely done for the year, says Jim Irsay

The Indianapolis Colts will probably be without quarterback Anthony Richardson for the remainder of the 2023 season, team owner Jim Irsay told ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

“The most likelihood is he’s probably going to be gone for the year,” Irsay told Holder. “I mean, it’s not definite but [he] probably misses this year and we’re going to have to contend with that factor.”

Richardson, 21, suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5 and could undergo surgery to repair the issue as soon as next week, per Irsay. With the rookie quarterback recently placed on the injured reserve, the Colts started former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew in Week 6. Indianapolis also has 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger on the active roster and former Vikings and Browns quarterback Kellen Mond on the practice squad.

With a 37-20 win Sunday, the Jaguars are currently first place in the AFC South with a 4-2 record. The Colts and Houston Texans are tied for second place with 3-3 records, but the tiebreaker currently belongs to Indianapolis thanks to a Week 2 win in Houston.

The Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are also dealing with injury issues at quarterback, although much less severe. Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a knee injury and his status for Week 7 is in doubt, and the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill may miss time with an ankle sprain.

