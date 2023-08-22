What Colts QB Anthony Richardson had to say about not playing vs. Bears, starting Thursday

PHILADELPHIA -- Anthony Richardson is going to see some more live reps before his first preseason is over.

The Colts will start the No. 4 overall pick at quarterback in Thursday's road exhibition against the Eagles, coach Shane Steichen announced Tuesday.

"He'll play on Thursday," Steichen said of Richardson, "and it will be a case-by-case with a lot of these guys. But a lot of the starters will get some reps."

The decision came after a joint practice with the Eagles in which Richardson went 4 of 8 with no touchdowns or interceptions in 11-on-11 settings. It was his first action since last week's joint practices against the Bears, as he sat out Saturday's preseason game despite being named the starting quarterback for the season earlier that week.

More: Doyel: Colts' 'plan' for QB Anthony Richardson includes letting him miss preseason game

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will start Thursday's preseason finale at the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'm a competitor. I like to play," Richardson said. "But it also opened up my world for me. It taught me to be more of a leader, more of a vocal leader, to bring the energy for the squad if it's not there. It's a win-win for me either way."

Steichen said he felt that two days of joint practices against the Bears last week took the place of a game setting for Richardson and many other members of the first team. What's different this week is the Colts only had one joint practice with the Eagles, so the game can offer a second day of work.

More: Colts held Anthony Richardson out against Bears because of joint practice snaps

It remains to be seen what other starters play in this game. Steichen implied that it will depend on the number of reps the staff feels each player needs.

Josh Downs and Deon Jackson both saw more than a quarter of action against the Bears last week. On defense, outside cornerback Dallis Flowers and Darrell Baker Jr. were the two starters who saw action.

The Colts got a couple starters back Tuesday who missed the joint practices last week, including defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot), center Ryan Kelly (foot). Tight ends Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Drew Ogletree (shoulder) also both practiced against the Eagles after missing significant time.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who trades first-team reps with Downs, exited Tuesday's practice with a right leg injury but came back for full reps later in the session.

Indianapolis will not have All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, who was on the sidelines for Tuesday's practice but is still on the Physically Unable to Perform List due to the ankle he injured last season. He is also seeking a trade.

More: What's next for Jonathan Taylor and the Colts now that he can seek a trade?

The Colts will also be without All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who is in the concussion protocol and did not make the trip to Philadelphia.

"It lets me know the things I have to correct myself," Richardson said facing the Eagles. "... That's a great team over there. They have great players over there. It lets me know how our levels match up against theirs and what we need to do to get to the Super Bowl.

"... I'm just trying to grind and eat away at greatness day."

Contact Nate Atkins at natkins@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @NateAtkins_.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts: Anthony Richardson to start preseason finale vs. Eagles