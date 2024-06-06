Colts QB Anthony Richardson doesn't throw on final day of camp due to shoulder soreness

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson was held out of throwing for most of the final two days of the team’s mandatory minicamp because of soreness in his right shoulder.

Indianapolis believes the soreness is part of the natural progression of recovery from season-ending shoulder surgery, rather than a setback.

Richardson played through one period of 7-on-7 on Wednesday before sitting out the rest of practice, and he did not throw at all during the team’s truncated final practice Thursday. An Indianapolis team doctor examined the shoulder and determined there had been no setback.

“It’s just a little soreness,” Richardson said. “I’ve been dealing with soreness since I started throwing, just my shoulder. It’s hard to listen to the trainers sometimes. … I don’t want to sit out, but it’s part of the health journey.”

The Colts have been careful with players battling injury during the offseason period.

Indianapolis has held out wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. the past two weeks after his knee collided with another player’s knee in practice during an organized team activity, and fellow wide receiver Alec Pierce was held out this week because another player stepped on his foot during last week’s organized team activity.

“If we were playing on Sunday, he’d be starting,” Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen said. “It’s just precautionary.”

Richardson characterized the soreness as a normal part of his injury recovery.

The Colts starting quarterback has already acknowledged that there are days when he wakes up with an achy shoulder.

“I’ve dealt with this before,” Richardson said. “Normally I just ice up and go back at it again.”

Richardson revealed Thursday that he was far ahead of the initial timetable for recovery.

When he initially had the surgery, Richardson said, the plan was to make sure he was healthy by the time training camp opened, but he’s been throwing with little restriction since he returned to Indianapolis for offseason workouts.

“We’re actually surprised there’s only been one day like this,” Richardson said. “Everything’s been smooth sailing so far, and luckily, it was the last day (of minicamp). We’re not too worried about it.”

Richardson did not miss much work on Thursday.

The Colts cut short their final practice of the mandatory minicamp, finishing it off with a throwing competition featuring defensive end Kwity Paye, offensive tackle Blake Freeland and linebacker E.J. Speed.

But Richardson’s status is still something to monitor after a week dominated by the sight of the team’s starting quarterback working with trainers. Richardson suffered a minor back spasm after a throw during Tuesday’s session, used a foam roller to work out the muscle and returned to throwing on Tuesday, then felt pain in the shoulder on Wednesday and cut his practice time short.

Indianapolis had left open the possibility that Richardson might be limited at some point during the offseason.

“We’re going to monitor everything, and if he feels some soreness, we’re just going to hold him,” Steichen said.

Richardson now has time to rest.

The end of the team’s mandatory minicamp marks the end of the offseason program for the Colts. Richardson will head into the break with a plan to get his shoulder ready for training camp.

“I’ve got six weeks to keep practicing,” Richardson said. “Keep throwing and get my shoulder healthy.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Shoulder soreness keeps Colts QB Anthony Richardson from throwing