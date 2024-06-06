Colts QB Anthony Richardson didn’t throw at Thursday’s practice: “He’s good to go”

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson did not throw with his right arm during Thursday’s final minicamp practice. However, both Richardson and Shane Steichen were adamant that there was nothing to be concerned about.

“He’s fine. He’s good to go,” said Steichen after Thursday’s practice. Steichen added that if the Colts had a game on Sunday, Richardson would have been practicing.

Richardson would have his right shoulder looked at during Wednesday’s practice, with Joe Flacco taking the bulk of the first-team reps. On Thursday, Richardson went through a few drills doing handoffs or throwing with his left arm, but otherwise, it was a rest day.

Following the Colts’ first OTA practice two weeks ago, Richardson said there are days when he wakes up feeling amazing and others where he is a “little achy.” Today was more so the latter, but nothing more.

“I’m good. Just a little soreness,” said Richardson after Thursday’s practice. I’ve been dealing with soreness since I started throwing–just my shoulder. It’s hard to listen to the trainers sometimes like, ‘You gotta sit out for a day.’ I don’t want to sit out, but it’s part of the health journey, so I’m just rocking with them and listening.”

Richardson added that there is “nothing to worry about” and that he was told during the rehab process that this was to be expected as he works his way back to full strength.

“We’re actually surprised there’s only been one day like this,” Richardson said. “Everything’s been smooth sailing so far, and luckily it was the last day, so we’re not too worried about it.

“Nothing to worry about,” added Richardson. “Dealt with this before. Normally, I just ice up and go back at it again, but they said there’s no need to try to rush out there for the last day; we got the season coming up.”

Today was the Colts’ last day of mandatory minicamp. The team will now break until they reconvene in the mid-to-late July timeframe for training camp.

