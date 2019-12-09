Colts put Parris Campbell and Adam Vinatieri on IR
Football coaches like to say that injuries aren’t an excuse.
In the case of the Colts this year, it’s a reasonable excuse.
The team announced that veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri had been placed on injured reserve, along with wide receiver Parris Campbell.
Vinatieri’s having season-ending knee surgery, which brings his worst season to a merciful end.
Campbell had tried to practice recently while coming back from a broken hand, but apparently that wasn’t going well.
The second-round pick played in seven games this year and caught 18 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.