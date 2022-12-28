Colts put Isaiah Rodgers on IR

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has started the last nine games for the Colts, but he won’t be making any more appearances this season.

The Colts announced on Wednesday that Rodgers has been placed on injured reserve. Rodgers hurt his knee in the Colts’ loss to the Chargers on Monday night.

Rodgers was a 2020 sixth-round pick who has served as a kickoff returner in addition to his role on defense. He has 34 tackles, a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries this season while also averaging 25.1 yards per kickoff return.

Cornerback Darrell Baker has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad. He played 14 special teams snaps in his lone regular season action of the season.

