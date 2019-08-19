Colts put Fountain on injured reserve, waive veteran safety

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Indianapolis Colts have put second-year receiver Daurice Fountain and running back D'Onta Foreman on injured reserve and waived veteran safety Derrick Kindred.

Fountain suffered a dislocated and fractured left ankle in practice Thursday and had season-ending surgery Friday.

Foreman was claimed off waivers from Houston two weeks ago and was in for seven snaps in Saturday's loss to Cleveland.

Kindred played in 42 games and made 17 starts in three seasons with the Browns before the Colts claimed him off waivers in April.

Indy filled those spots by signing rookie safety Kai Nacua, rookie running back Marquis Young and veteran running back Charcandrick West.

West had 268 carries for 998 yards and seven TDs in five seasons with Kansas City.

