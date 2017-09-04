Colts put Erik Swoope on IR

Colts tight end Erik Swoope had arthroscopic knee surgery this summer and he won’t be ready to play in the first game of the regular season.

He won’t be playing for the seven weeks after that either. The Colts placed Swoope on injured reserve Monday, which leaves him eligible to return to action after spending at least eight weeks on the list. Swoope will be able to practice after six weeks.

The Colts brought tight end Brandon Williams back to the team to fill Swoope’s roster spot. He was one of five players cut on Sunday as the team made room for waiver pickups. Williams had one catch in the preseason and caught two passes for 36 yards in 16 games for the Panthers last year.

Wide receiver Krishawn Hogan, nose tackle Joey Mbu and tackle Andrew Wylie were also signed to the practice squad. Hogan spent the summer with Arizona while Mbu was one of the final cuts in Washington. Wylie returns to the Colts after spending the preseason with the team.