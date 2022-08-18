Colts rookie tight end Drew Ogletree’s season is officially over.

Ogletree hurt his knee in practice on Wednesday and head coach Frank Reich said after the session that the team feared that it was a significant injury. A report later in the day indicated that Ogletree tore his ACL and the Colts made a roster move that all but confirmed that on Thursday.

The Colts announced that they have placed Ogletree on injured reserve and going on that list before the cut to 53 players means that he’ll have no chance of returning to the active roster this year.

Ogletree was a sixth-round pick this year and one of two tight ends that the Colts added during the draft. Third-rounder Jelani Woods joins Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson as the top remaining options at the position.

Colts put Drew Ogletree on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk