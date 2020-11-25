Colts put DeForest Buckner on COVID-19 list

A key member of the Colts Defense is going on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Colts announced that they put defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on the list on Wednesday. The list is for players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have had close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Teams do not disclose the reason for the placement when they announce a move. The reason for the placement will determine how long Buckner has to stay away from the team as a positive test results in a 10-day absence from the team while contacts can be back sooner with repeated negative tests. The date of the contact would also factor into Buckner’s availability for Sunday against the Titans.

If he can’t go, the already difficult task of stopping Derrick Henry will be even tougher for the Colts.

