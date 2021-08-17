The Colts have pared their roster to 85 players before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Defensive end Damontre Moore was placed on injured reserve while tight end Graham Adomitis, running back Darius Anderson, wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nick Nelson were all placed on waivers. Davis and Nelson were waived with injury designations, so they will revert to injured reserve if they go unclaimed.

Moore signed with the Colts at the start of camp. He played 10 games for the Seahawks last season and had nine tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. The 2013 Giants third-round pick had a previous stint in Seattle in 2016 and has also played for the Dolphins, Raiders, and 49ers.

Nelson is the only other member of the group with regular season experience. He played 12 games for the Raiders in 2018 and 2019.

Teams will make a second cut to 80 players next week and final cuts to 53 players are due on August 31.

Colts put Damontre Moore on IR, cut four players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk