The Pro Football Writers of America have selected the Colts public relations staff as the 2020 Pete Rozelle Award winner.

The team was lauded for access for local and national media especially in the wake of the sudden retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck before the start of last season.

The Colts PR staff, the 31st Rozelle Award winner, earned the award for the second time in franchise history (1996).

The other 2020 nominees for the Rozelle Award were the Ravens, Broncos, Patriots and Steelers.

The Rozelle Award is given to the NFL club public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media.

During the 2019 season, Indianapolis’ PR staff consisted of Steve Campbell (vice president of communications), Matt Conti (director of football communications), Christian Edwards (assistant director of communications) and Pamela Humphrey (communications coordinator). The Colts were also assisted by interns Hayden Clark and Kaila Lewis.

Colts public relations staff wins PFWA’s Rozelle Award originally appeared on Pro Football Talk