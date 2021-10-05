Colts protect practice squad QB Brett Hundley in Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts protected practice squad quarterback Brett Hundley ahead of the Week 5 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, per the league’s transaction wire.

Despite still residing on the practice squad, Hundley remains the backup quarterback behind Carson Wentz. This is also despite Jacob Eason sitting on the active roster for the time being.

The Colts have cited that even though Eason resides on the active roster, Hundley is the actual backup to Wentz because of his experience in starting nine games during the 2017 season.

It will be interesting to see if this dynamic is altered when rookie Sam Ehlinger is activated from the injured reserve list, which should happen either this week or next week.

