Colts protect practice squad QB Brett Hundley in Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts protected practice squad quarterback Brett Hundley ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per the league’s transaction wire.

As has been the case for the majority of the season, the Colts have been protecting Hundley as their third quarterback. After waiving 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason and promoting rookie Sam Ehlinger to the backup role, Hundley has been on the practice squad as insurance.

The Colts have gotten a healthy season from quarterback Carson Wentz, who has played under 100% of the snaps in just two games this season. Though Ehlinger is inexperienced, he has been the backup for roughly a month now.

Hundley is likely to remain on the practice squad for the rest of the season but if something were to happen to Wentz, it isn’t totally clear who would be the starter.

Because Hundley has already used his two gameday call-ups from the practice squad, he must be signed to the active roster if he’s going to see playing time.

Regardless, Hundley won’t be able to sign with another team after being protected for another week.