Colts protect practice squad QB Brett Hundley in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts protected practice squad quarterback Brett Hundley in Week 4, per the league’s transaction wire.

For the fourth week in a row, Hundley will not be approached by other teams as the Colts need the depth at quarterback. Starter Carson Wentz is playing through two ankle sprains while Jacob Eason is listed as the backup in name only.

Had Wentz failed to play in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans due to the injuries, it would have been Hundley in the game for the Colts.

Even with Wentz expected to play through the injuries again, expect Hundley to be elevated from the practice squad for the Week 4 road game against the Miami Dolphins.

