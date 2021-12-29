Colts protect 4 practice squad players in Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts protected four practice squad players ahead of the Week 17 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, per the league’s transaction wire.
The four players include quarterback Brett Hundley, defensive tackle Chris Williams, cornerback Anthony Chesley and safety Will Redmond.
Given the new COVID-19 protocols, there is a chance the Colts see the return of several players who are currently on the reserve list. That includes quarterback Carson Wentz, who will be a close call when Sunday rolls around.
Making these protections at least gives the Colts a chance to call up some depth in the event a number of players can’t go against the Raiders as Indy tries to clinch a playoff berth.
