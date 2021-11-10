Colts protect 3 practice squad players in Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts protected three practice squad players ahead of the Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per the league’s transaction wire.

The three players the Colts protected in Week 10 include safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback Darqueze Dennard and quarterback Brett Hundley.

Given the injuries at the safety position, it makes sense the Colts would protect Addae and Dennard. Khari Willis was placed on the injured reserve list and still has two more games before being eligible to return while Julian Blackmon is out for the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles.

The Colts are expected to see the return of cornerback T.J. Carrie soon as he was designated to return from the injured reserve list on Tuesday but it remains to be seen if that will be this week. There’s a chance he helps out more as a safety than a cornerback given the depth needed there.

As for Hundley, he will remain as the QB3 with rookie Sam Ehlinger taking over backup duties behind Carson Wentz.

