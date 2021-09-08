Colts protect 3 players on practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts protected safety Sean Davis, quarterback Brett Hundley and center Joey Hunt on the practice squad, per the league’s transaction wire on Tuesday.

With Carson Wentz and Jacob Eason currently the only healthy quarterbacks on the active roster, it’s wise for the Colts to protect Hundley, who signed with the team during training camp. Rookie Sam Ehlinger is currently on the injured reserve list recovering from a sprained knee and will miss at least the first three games of the season.

Each week, the Colts are allowed to protect up to four players on the practice squad. This prohibits other teams from signing a player off the practice squad and onto their active roster. The rest of the practice squad is still available to other teams.

These players will be protected on the practice squad through the end of the game on Sunday of each week. Once that ends, teams have the opportunity to sign a player until the protections are set on Tuesday of the following week.

