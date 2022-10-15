Colts promote Sam Ehlinger to backup QB role

The Indianapolis Colts are making a change in the quarterback room, promoting third-stringer Sam Ehlinger to the backup role behind veteran starter Matt Ryan, per Mike Chappell of Fox59.

Despite the addition of veteran Nick Foles this offseason, head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard are rolling with Ehlinger as the backup quarterback, which was his role for the majority of the 2021 season behind Carson Wentz.

Chappell reported that this change in the room isn’t a direct indictment on Ryan’s status as the starter. However, Chappell reported it is an indication that “the team is curious whether Ehlinger might offer a spark should the offensive struggles continue or his mobility might help offset a leaky offensive line – 21 sacks, 73 pressures in five games – if coach Frank Reich feels the need to turn to his backup quarterback.”

The Colts kept Ehlinger on the roster after a superb showing in the preseason. Ehlinger was without a doubt the team’s MVP during the preseason, and now it is apparent why the Colts kept him on the roster despite having two healthy and capable veterans.

During the preseason, Ehlinger completed 82.8% of his passes for 289 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 147.8 passer rating. He also led the team with 71 rushing yards on six attempts, which included a 45-yard touchdown.

Ryan’s struggles to begin the season are simultaneously his fault and the offensive line’s fault. The veteran has been under constant pressure, which has sped up his internal clock, forcing him to make some poor decisions with the football. On top of that, his 11 fumbles through five games are just one shy of his single-season career high.

We’ll see if this move winds up impacting the Colts offense at all throughout the season, but it certainly appears that they want to get a better look at Ehlinger before the season is over.

