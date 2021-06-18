Colts promote John Park to Director of Football Research

The Indianapolis Colts promoted John Park to the position of Director of Football Research, per Seth Walder of ESPN.

Park previously held the role of “Manager of Football Researchand Strategy,” helping lead the way for analytics in the organization.

The Colts promoted John Park to Director of Football Research. He previously was the team's Manager of Football Research & Strategy. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) June 18, 2021

Park and George Li, the Senior Football Strategy Analyst/Game Management for the Colts, have been at the forefront of analytics for the organization. Their work has helped the decision-making for head coach Frank Reich during games, and they have been lauded several times since joining the staff.

Since Chris Ballard took over as general manager and then Reich as head coach, the Colts haven’t been a team that shies away from analytics. There are times when Reich will use his instincts and experience to make a decision but the team is well-versed when it comes to including analytics in their decisions.

Park first joined the Colts organization in 2016 and has quickly moved through the ranks of the analytics department.

Related