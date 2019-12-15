Colts promote Jake Eldrenkamp

The Colts announced they promoted offensive guard Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad Saturday.

Indianapolis claimed Eldrenkamp off waivers on May 21. He has spent all 14 weeks of the season on the Colts’ practice squad.

Eldrenkamp originally signed with Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

He spent time on the practice squads of the Rams (2017) and Browns (2018) before spending a portion of the 2019 offseason with the Patriots.