The Colts elevated tight end Farrod Green to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Minnesota, the team announced.

The Colts’ active roster now is at 54 players.

Green originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent this spring. He did not make the team out of training camp but re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 6.

Green played 51 career games with 34 starts at Mississippi State and made 52 receptions for 633 yards and two touchdowns.

Colts promote Farrod Green from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk