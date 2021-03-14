Colts projected moderate chance of getting comp picks in 2022

The Indianapolis Colts are projected to have a moderate chance of receiving compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL draft, according to Over The Cap.

After not receiving any compensatory picks for the 2021 draft, there is a chance they get some for 2022. With so many free agents set to hit the market, potentially signing big contracts, it may be in the cards that Chris Ballard gets additional draft picks next year.

Long time leading wide receiver TY Hilton leads this list, followed by other long time familiar names in the NFL like Justin Houston, Xavier Rhodes, and Denico Autry. The downside is that all of them are over 30. Younger names that teams might take a shot on are Marlon Mack and Malik Hooker, both recovering from injuries, and Jacoby Brissett could also be good for a high level backup contract that’s comp pick worthy. The Colts have some money to spend but they may also have room to gain some comp picks at the same time. Potential: Moderate

One name not mentioned above is linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who has the chance to go to another team and have a Blake Martinez type of impact on a nice contract.

The Colts have received just one compensatory pick since Ballard took over as general manager in 2017. But now that they finally have some developed talent hitting the market, they are likely to get more compensation when those players walk.

The Colts are all about draft picks so it wouldn’t be a shock if their moves in free agency in 2021 lead to a compensatory pick in 2022.

