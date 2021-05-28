Colts project to have most 2022 salary-cap space for now

The NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to a salary cap ceiling of $208.2 million for the 2022 season and at this point, the Indianapolis Colts would have the most salary-cap space in the league.

According to Over the Cap, the Colts would sit with just over $83 million in salary-cap space for the 2022 season. They used the $208.2 million as the league’s base salary cap. The next closest team is the Pittsburgh Steelers at $78.3 million in salary-cap space.

There are a few caveats to this, of course. The figure above is not what the salary cap will necessarily be in 2022. That is simply the highest figure it can get up to as agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA. Seeing as the salary cap was $182.5 million in 2021, it could be considerably lower than the ceiling they have given for next year.

The Colts aren’t likely to hold that top spot for much longer, though. The team has big extensions for linebacker Darius Leonard and right tackle Braden Smith coming up. Leonard could reset the market at linebacker while Smith will get paid as one of the top right tackles in the game.

Not to mention, it wouldn’t be a surprise if running back Nyheim Hines also got an extension. This also doesn’t include the massive extension coming for All-Pro Quenton Nelson, whose next contract could get pushed back because of the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

The Colts have a ton of money right now for next season, but they won’t be rolling in it once they extend these key players to new deals likely this offseason or shortly after it.

So while it may look on the surface like the Colts have a ton of salary cap space for 2022, don’t expect them to be major players in free agency when next offseason actually comes around.

Because they most likely won’t have much money to spend without even considering the team’s roster-building philosophy.

