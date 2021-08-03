Colts All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson out 5-12 weeks with same foot injury as Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson has essentially the same injury as quarterback Carson Wentz and will also be out 5-12 weeks, according to coach Frank Reich. Nelson will have surgery at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A piece of bone is loose in his foot and will need to be removed. Nelson has never missed a start in the NFL.

The five-week time period would have Nelson back the week of the opener, 12 weeks would mean he's missing seven games.

"In an odd twist of events he's got virtually the same injury as Carson," Reich said. "We went through the same process and are optimistic."

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) stretches at the start of practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Thursday, July 29, 2021, on the second full day of workouts of this summer's Colts training camp.

Nelson is one of five players since 1970 to be named All-Pro in their first three seasons, joining Earl Campbell, Lawrence Taylor, Keith Jackson and Barry Sanders. Nelson was the first player to accomplish the feat in nearly 30 years and an NFL lineman hadn't done it since 1949.

