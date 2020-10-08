Colts All-Pro LB Darius Leonard could miss Week 5 vs. Browns

The Cleveland Browns could wind up catching a huge break in Sunday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Standout Colts LB Darius Leonard has not practiced this week as he nurses a groin injury and his status for the late-afternoon game on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium is very much up in the air.

Leonard left last Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears after injuring the groin.

He is an integral part of the Colts’ top-ranked defense. Leonard has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons and earned first-team All-Pro as a rookie in 2018 when he led the NFL in tackles.

His status was updated Thursday afternoon, and it sounds as if Leonard will be a true game-time decision to play in Cleveland. The Colts final injury report will come out Friday afternoon.

#Colts LB Darius Leonard (groin) says the goal is to play Sunday vs. the Browns, but it’s still up in the air at this point. He believes he can play without practicing if he has to, but he also doesn’t want to risk further injury by pushing it. — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) October 8, 2020





It’s a familiar situation for Browns fans, who have seen RB Kareem Hunt and CB Denzel Ward also battle groin issues in the early portion of the 2020 season.