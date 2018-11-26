Colts Pro Bowl TE Jack Doyle hospitalized for kidney procedure, placed on IR



The Indianapolis Colts have placed tight end Jack Doyle on injured reserve with a kidney injury.

Doyle is believed to have suffered the injury on a hit Sunday in the Colts’ win over the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters that Doyle spent the night in the hospital and required a procedure, but that his prognosis was good and that he was expected to be released soon.

“Can’t emphasize enough the prognosis is good,” Reich said. “Whatever degree it was, it’ll work itself over time.”

Big blow for Colts

But his season is over, delivering a blow to the surging Colts as they have their eyes on a playoff spot. The Colts have won five straight games to improve to 6-5, which would have them losing a tiebreaker to the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 6 seed in the playoffs if the season ended today.

Jack Doyle’s season is over after he required a kidney procedure from damage suffered on a hit Sunday against the Dolphins. (Getty)

A top target for Andrew Luck

Doyle has become a favorite target of quarterback Andrew Luck and earned a Pro Bowl berth last season. A hip injury and the emergence of Eric Ebron has limited his production this season, but he’s the top tight end option and a valuable part of the Colts offense as a pass catcher and a blocker when he’s on the field.

The Colts have performed significantly better when Doyle has played.

Worth noting: The Colts are 5-1 with Jack Doyle this season and 1-4 without him. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 26, 2018





In six games this season, Doyle tallied 26 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Ebron will likely see more snaps in Doyle’s absence, and the Colts may have to look to a roster edition for tight end depth.

