Colts have private visit, workout scheduled with QB Aidan O’Connell

The Indianapolis Colts continue to work through the incoming rookie class and reportedly will host Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell for a visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

While most expect the Colts to use the No. 4 pick on a quarterback prospect, there’s a non-zero chance they either trade back from their current spot or select a prospect at a position other than quarterback.

In the unlikely event that happens, general manager Chris Ballard wants to be prepared. So O’Connell will be making his rounds across the league, which includes a private workout and top-30 visit with the Colts.

Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell has a private workout today with the #Cowboys, per source. O’Connell also has private visits and workouts set up with the #Jets, #Raiders, #Saints, #Bengals, #Colts and #Bears, and has Zoomed with 10 other teams. Busy month for the Shrine Bowl standout. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

After the perceived top four quarterback prospects in the draft, there is a massive drop off in terms of expected draft capital. O’Connell currently projects to come off the board on Day 3 of the draft.

Labeled as a pocket passer, O’Connell was a two-year starter at Purdue. Across those two seasons, he completed 67.6% of his passes for 7,202 yards, 65 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

O’Connell is projected as a backup quarterback in the NFL with limited athleticism and likely being a fit for an offense that harps on play action.

