Colts in prime position to draft WR on Day 2

With the conclusion of Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday night, the Indianapolis Colts are ready to make some noise when they finally get to make a pick for the first time this weekend in the second round.

The biggest position of need going into Day 2 of the draft for the Colts is the wide receiver position. Even though six wide receivers went off the board in Round 1, the Colts are in a prime spot to add talent to the room on Friday night.

We took a look at the best available players going into Day 2, and several of them were wide receivers.

If wide receiver is going to be the move, the options are plenty. Here’s just a quick look at the options currently available:

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

George Pickens, Georgia

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

John Metchie III, Alabama

Those are just to name a few and likely the top options on their board. Other prospects like Purdue’s David Bell and Memphis’ Calvin Austin III, who don’t truly fit the Colts, are also available.

With so much talent on the board at wide receiver and at other positions, the Colts have a chance to even trade back if they wanted to add more capital to their current slate of picks.

It will be interesting to see how Day 2 of the draft unfolds after a wild opening to the draft, but the Colts are in a prime position to add a wideout Friday night.

