Colts present at Iowa State pro day

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly were represented Tuesday at the NFL pro day for Iowa State ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

While they also sent scouts to a pro day in the same state Tuesday at Iowa, it seems at least one representative for the Colts was at the pro day for Iowa State, per Mark Freund of WHO 13 news.

Covering Iowa State’s pro day. Eight Cyclones working out for NFL teams, headlined by potential first-round pick Will McDonald. We’re told 53 personnel from all 32 teams are here today. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Steelers HC Mike Tomlin among the attendees. pic.twitter.com/lbLQ1WxWyi — Mark Freund (@MarkFreundTV) March 21, 2023

The biggest name the Colts likely have their eyes on is edge rusher Will McDonald IV. After popping at the Senior Bowl, McDonald crushed the NFL combine, testing at an elite level despite dealing with a fever throughout the week.

The edge position isn’t a glaring need for the Colts, but they won’t ever stop looking for pass rushers—and nor should they. McDonald also would be a fantastic fit on the edge in Gus Bradley’s defense.

Another name to keep an eye out on Day 3 of the draft is wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson. At 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, Hutchinson didn’t blow the doors off the combine, but he didn’t test poorly either. He posted a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical jump.

Hutchinson finished the 2022 campaign with a breakout season, recording 107 receptions for 1,171 yards and six touchdowns.

We’ll see how the Colts go about the draft in just over a month’s time, but they got a good glimpse of the prospects coming out of Iowa State.

