Colts’ preseason opener vs. Panthers to air on NFL Network

The preseason opener for the Indianapolis Colts will air live on NFL Network when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Following a pair of joint practices that week at training camp, the Colts will be one of many teams getting some live action on NFL Network in August. It’s an afternoon game set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the only game NFL Network is airing that day.

Though it’s the preseason, this matchup will be big for both sides. This will be the first time the respective teams will see their new quarterbacks work within the offenses—the Colts traded for Carson Wentz while the Panthers traded for Sam Darnold.

We don’t yet know how many snaps the Colts will be sending their starters out for during the preseason. With the 17-game schedule on tap for the first time, the league cut down the preseason to three games. Starters never played the fourth game as it was meant for those on the roster bubble to get a bit more film in case they didn’t make the cut.

The Colts are just under a week away from returning to training camp after what’s been a long offseason, and they’ll be put in the spotlight right away during the first week of the preseason.