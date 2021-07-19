Colts predicted 11-6 record, AFC South crown in 2021

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
Our friends over at The List Wire gave their early predictions for the 2021 season, which includes the Indianapolis Colts finishing the campaign with an 11-6 record and the top spot in the AFC South.

“The AFC South is a division with two levels: The Colts and Tennessee Titans up top, and in the basement, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. Frank Reich needs to find the magic that existed in Philadelphia with Carson Wentz. If he does, the Colts should win the division comfortably. Record: 11-6”

For reference, here is how the division shakes out in the prediction for the 2021 season:

  • Indianapolis Colts (11-6)

  • Tennessee Titans (10-7)

  • Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)

  • Houston Texans (2-15)

Most would probably agree that’s how the division is going to shake out. The Colts and Titans are battling for the top spot in the division after some big offseason moves. The Jaguars could surprise people with a better record than 3-14 if Trevor Lawrence is the next Andrew Luck, but that roster still has plenty of holes.

The Texans are an afterthought regardless of what happens with the Deshaun Watson situation.

It should be a fun competition in the AFC South even if it isn’t one of the deeper divisions in the NFL. The Titans and Colts are primed for a battle at the top and with one week to go until training camp, the season can’t get here soon enough.

