Colts’ pre-free agency 7-round mock draft

Monday marks the start of the legal tampering period, which means the Indianapolis Colts will unofficially begin negotiating with players set to become free agents when the new league year begins on Wednesday.

What better time to do a mock draft than just before everything will change in a few days?

The Colts lead the NFL in salary-cap space but that won’t change their plans of building through the draft. It’s a core concept that general manager Chris Ballard believes is the key to sustained success even if the Colts have struggled to stay consistent in recent seasons.

How free agency goes will undoubtedly determine how the draft goes. We still have no idea who the quarterback will be and that may change the entire landscape of the draft for the Colts. Fortunately, the Colts added a few more picks after trading away Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

But we’ll still do our best with what we know entering Monday’s offseason mile marker.

As the Colts enter free agency, here’s a seven-round mock draft using Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator:

Round 2 | No. 42 overall (from WAS)

The Pick: QB Carson Strong, Nevada

The likely scenario at quarterback involves the Colts trading for or signing a veteran in free agency and pairing that player with a rookie in the 2022 class. It may be one of the reasons why Ballard wanted to move up five spots in the Wentz trade.

Strong is an intriguing prospect for the Colts. Though he’s limited in terms of mobility and has serious knee injury question marks, his arm talent may be the best in the class. It isn’t clear how he interviewed during the combine and that will go a long way, but Strong should be among the top prospects considered for the Colts if they stay put at No. 42.

Here’s a take on Strong from our very own Cody Manning: “He has the capability to be a starter in the league because of his arm and his ability to read a defense prior to the snap. He just has to develop consistency in his ball placement otherwise he won’t be able to sustain a top offense in the next level.”

I still expect the Colts to either trade for a veteran like Jimmy Garoppolo or sign a player like Marcus Mariota while drafting a rookie like Strong. It should be noted that five quarterbacks were selected before this pick in the simulation, including Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral.

Round 3 | No. 73 overall (from WAS)

The Pick: EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Entering free agency, the hope is that the Colts will tweak their philosophy slightly and be more aggressive in adding a veteran edge rusher. Even if they do that, expect the Colts to continue using premier draft capital to add talent to the pass rush.

Over the last few drafts, it’s clear that Ballard has a type for edge rushers. One of the easiest ways to spot those types of prospects in the draft is to simply follow the word of Horseshoe Huddle’s Zach Hicks and his “Build-A-Ballard” series.

Here’s what Hicks had to say about Ebiketie’s fit with the Colts in the 2022 draft: “Ebiketie passed the Build-A-Ballard test with flying colors this year. He put on a show at the Combine, and his film is everything that Ballard covets in his pass rushing defensive ends. He is silky smooth off of the edge and is one of the best in the class with his hands. He may go long before the Colts’ first pick, after his Combine performance, but he fits the Ballard-mold perfectly.”

Ebiketie didn’t test at the combine outside of the vertical and broad jump, in which he posted elite scores. His 34.125-inch arms also hit a threshold that Ballard holds very true to.

The Colts have the promising talents of Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo. Hopefully, they add more talent and depth in free agency while shoring up the position with a prospect like Ebiketie.

Round 3 | No. 82 overall

The Pick: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Adding wide receiver talent will be a major need for the Colts this offseason. Fortunately, this class has all kinds of weapons. Moore should be one that’s on the Colts’ radar on Day 2.

Though he may have measured in at 5-foot-9, don’t let that make you think he’s small. At 195 pounds, Moore ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash. He’s a versatile asset who maximizes creating yards after the catch with his elusiveness and speed. His 26 forced missed tackles led college football in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

With Michael Pittman Jr. working on the outside, Moore could easily begin his career as a slot receiver while developing his game to also work on the outisde.

Round 4 | No. 121 overall

The Pick: TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

The retirement of Jack Doyle has put the Colts in a position of need at tight end. Kolar could very well be the type of Day 3 pick the Colts target at the position given his upside and athleticism.

Kolar put up insane numbers in four seasons with Iowa State, racking up 168 receptions for 2,181 yards and 23 touchdowns. That includes his freshman receiving line of 11-137-3. He also won the William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the “academic Heisman.” It is awarded to the player with the best combination of ” academics, community service, and on-field performance.”

Kolar, who measured in at 6-foot-6 and 252 pounds, could be a strong weapon in the passing game to begin his career. He has the frame to be a strong in-line blocker while his 82-inch wingspan helps in both phases of the game.

Round 5 | No. 159 overall

The Pick: OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

This may be late for a pick at offensive tackle, but I fully expect the Colts to address the position in some way during free agency. Whether that’s with a big splash or a high-upside option remains to be seen.

Diesch is the kind of Day 3 pick that would make sense for the Colts. Some analysts may feel his arm length (32.25 inches) means a move to the interior. He also weighed in at 301 pounds, which means he probably has to put on some weight.

With all that said, Diesch is an athlete. His 4.43 in the shuttle drill is one of the best marks in the class, which proves he can move in space. That’s a major requirement for Colts’ tackles. He also spent his entire career at left tackle so the Colts wouldn’t have to worry about a position switch.

Diesch may be more of a project in Year 1 as he develops his technique further and adds some weight, but his athleticism could unlock immense potential on the edge.

Round 5 | No. 178 overall

The Pick: S Bubba Bolden, Miami (FL)

*Projected compensatory pick*

The Colts have a solid safety duo but it could use some depth. At the time of this writing, it isn’t clear if the Colts will re-sign George Odum. Bolden could be either an attempt to replace Odum or another depth piece alongside him.

Bolden is certainly more of a project for the Colts but at 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds while running a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash, those traits could help unlock some massive potential.

It would be likely that Bolden starts out on special teams while working on developing his deep coverage game. He’s already a solid defender near the line of scrimmage but if he can improve his deep-third reads, he could turn into a strong role player for Gus Bradley’s defense.

Round 6 | No. 217 overall

The Pick: WR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

*Projected compensatory pick*

Double-dipping at wide receiver is something the Colts should seriously consider. Jones Jr. was one of the biggest winners from the combine, showing off some impressive speed and athleticism.

I see Jones Jr. in the same mold of Ravens return specialist Devin Duvernay, though the former is an older prospect. Running in the low 4.3s with excellent explosion numbers while being a senior prospect, Jones Jr. could make a name for himself on special teams while competing for one of the final roles in the wide receiver room.

He could also hold that same role as a gadget type early in his career, being used like a Parris Campbell or DeMichael Harris on sweeps.

Round 7 | No. 238 overall

The Pick: DT Thomas Booker, Stanford

It isn’t clear yet which seventh-round pick the Colts sent to Washington but it doesn’t matter all that much because they are back to back. Booker would be an intriguing addition late on Day 3 as a development prospect on the interior.

Though he may be a bit of tweener, Booker has the athleticism, length and explosiveness the Colts covet in Day 3 prospects. They could try to make him the backup three-technique behind DeForest Buckner while also putting him on the edge as a Big End in obvious run packages.

