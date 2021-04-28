Colts’ pre-draft depth chart on defense

The Indianapolis Colts are just about set to make some big additions to their roster with the 2021 NFL draft arriving on Thursday night.

Before the draft arrives, it’s a good idea to take a look at how the roster is currently constructed. There will be some pretty big changes by the time the weekend is over, and this can serve as a barometer for changes across the roster.

We already took a look at the depth chart on offense entering the draft, and there have already been some minor changes. Now, let’s take a look at the defensive side of the ball:

Defensive Line

The Colts are seemingly giving their young players a chance at proving themselves. Turay, Banogu and Lewis are all likely competing for starting roles on the edge. Lewis has the ability to kick inside as well and could be looking for that Denico Autry role. The interior is set. Buckner and Stewart are the starters. Brown was a waiver claim this offseason and is likely to compete with Cline for the backup three-technique role while Stallworth, Williams and Windsor compete behind Stewart. Draft Take: The team's biggest need entering the draft is edge rusher. But seeing as they are likely trying to see what they have in their young players, to wouldn't be a surprise if the Colts wait a bit in the draft. Or they could add an edge rusher on Day 1 because it really is their biggest need.

Linebacker

Position First Second Third WILL Darius Leonard E.J. Speed Jordan Glasgow MIKE Bobby Okereke Skai Moore SAM Zaire Franklin Matthew Adams

Outside of Anthony Walker Jr. signing with the Browns, this is the only position the Colts didn't add to at all this offseason. Leonard and Okereke will be the starters working nearly every snap. The Colts are in nickel about 75-80% of the time so the third backer really just needs to provide depth. That role could go to Speed, who hasn't seen much work in his two seasons since being drafted. Franklin, Adams and Glasgow will continue to be fixtures on special teams. Moore is expected to return after opting out of 2020. Draft Take: The Colts could add a lengthy, rangy linebacker to add depth after losing Walker in free agency. That pick likely won't come until Day 3 and would battle with Speed for the LB3 role behind Leonard and Okereke.

Cornerback

Position First Second Third CB Xavier Rhodes T.J. Carrie Andre Chachere Slot Kenny Moore II Isaiah Rodgers Roderic Teamer CB Rock Ya-Sin Marvell Tell Will Sunderland

The Colts re-signed Rhodes and Carrie to one-year deals in free agency. Carrie is likely to battle with Ya-sin and Tell for the starting role on the boundary but also has the versatility to play in the slot. Rodgers will be an interesting player to watch as he battles for the backup slot role behind Moore. Chachere, Teamer and Sunderland were all futures signings. Draft Take: The Colts could look at address this position relatively early. The future of the position is uncertain, especially with question marks about Ya-Sin's consistency as a starter. It wouldn't be a surprise at all if the Colts selected a cornerback on Day 2.

Safety

Position First Second Third Strong Safety Khari Willis George Odum Rolan Milligan Free Safety Julian Blackmon Sean Davis Ibraheim Campbell Nick Nelson

Willis and Blackmon are a fantastic starting duo. Davis was signed in free agency while Odum will likely continue his All-Pro work on special teams. Milligan returns after opting out while Campbell and Nelson are futures signings. Draft Take: Depth at safety is an underrated need but likely a position that won't be addressed until Day 3 if it is. The room is solid but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Colts take an athletic prospect with some upside in one of the final rounds.

